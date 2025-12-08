Simranpreet Wins 25m Pistol Gold; Aishwary, Anish Clinch Silver In World Cup Final
Simranpreet wins 25m pistol gold; Tomar, Anish add silvers as India stay 2nd at ISSF Final.
DOHA: Young Simranpreet Kaur Brar overcame a challenging field to win the women's 25m pistol gold while men's 50m rifle 3-position exponent Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged a silver on his ISSF World Cup Final debut here on Sunday.
World Championships silver-medallist in 25m rapid-fire pistol Anish Bhanwala also ended the year on a high with another second-place finish as India took their tally to six, including two gold, three silver and a bronze.
With another strong showing on day two, India maintained their second position on the medal tally behind China who have three gold, two silver and three bronze.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story