Shots Fired Again at Kapil Sharma’s Restaurant in Surrey

Surrey: Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant on Thursday for the third time since its opening in July in Canada's Surrey.The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said it is investigating an early morning shooting at a business in the Newton area of Surrey.

In a statement, the SPS said that officers were called to the 8400 block of 120 Street in the city's Newton neighbourhood around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday to find the business had been damaged by numerous bullets.

The staff were inside the Kap's Cafe at the time of the shooting, but fortunately, no one was injured, it added.

The SPS Frontline Investigative Support Team and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service will attend the scene and assist with the investigation, it said.

"The incident is still under investigation," it added.

The restaurant reopened early this month after it was targeted on July 10 and August 7.

The SPS has not confirmed whether the incident is connected to extortion, but said it appears to be.

"This has the earmarks of extortion," SPS spokesperson Ian MacDonald was quoted as saying by CBC News.

MacDonald said that their department and the Provincial Extortion Task Force are already investigating the previous shootings at Kap's Cafe.

There have been 65 reported extortion-related cases and 35 connected shootings in the city so far this year, the officer said.

Earlier this week, police said a woman had been injured in an extortion-related shooting, the first injury in the city related to the crime this year.

On August 7, shots were fired at the Kap's Cafe early in the morning, but no one was injured. The firing caused damage to the windows and the building.

The restaurant opened in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 4. Within a week of its inauguration, it was the target of an attack.

There were no injuries to anyone at the restaurant after shots were fired for the first time on July 10.