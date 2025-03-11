Shocking Video from Australia Shows Kids Using Snake as Skipping Rope

A disturbing video of children using a snake as a skipping rope has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The incident reportedly took place in Woorabinda, a remote town in Central Queensland, about two hours from Rockhampton.

The footage shows children laughing and jumping over the snake while an adult, seemingly supervising them, records the scene. In the video, a woman behind the camera can be heard asking, "Show me that, show me what it is." One of the boys identifies the reptile as a black-headed python. It remains unclear whether the snake was already dead before being used in the game.

As the clip gained traction online, the Department of Environment, Science, Tourism, and Innovation condemned the act and launched an investigation. A spokesperson stated, "We condemn this inappropriate behaviour and will investigate the incident. The killing or injuring of native animals should be reported to the Department or the RSPCA." The incident has raised concerns about animal cruelty and the role of adult supervision in such situations. Authorities urge the public to report any mistreatment of wildlife, emphasizing the importance of respecting native species.



