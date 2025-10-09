Sergio Gor Confirmed As US Ambassador To India

New York:Sergio Gor has been confirmed by the Senate as the next US Ambassador to India, becoming the youngest American envoy to Delhi.

Gor, 38, was among 107 nominees confirmed by the Senate in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators voting in favour and 47 against. The confirmations came despite the current US government shutdown.

Among the other nominees confirmed were Paul Kapur of California as Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs and Anjani Sinha of Florida as Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

In August, Trump had nominated Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Describing Gor as a great friend, who has been at my side for many years, Trump had said that for the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us 'Make America Great Again'. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, had welcomed Gor's nomination, calling him one of Trump's most trusted aides. He said the decision reflected the importance and priority the US attaches to its bilateral ties with India.

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.

He said that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this important partnership. “Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations, Gor had said.

Gor further noted that India's role in ensuring regional stability and security “cannot be understated”.

“A stable South Asia is in the interest of the United States and all the nations, he had told the panel, adding that the US-India partnership will define the 21st Century.

“It is only by working together that we can make that aspiration a reality. If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to ensure the United States remains a global leader, while fostering a partnership that benefits both nations.

Congratulating Gor and Kapur on their Senate confirmations, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said it looks forward to progress on trade issues, technology cooperation, energy partnership, and education ties.

USISPF President and Chief Executive Officer Dr Mukesh Aghi termed Gor's confirmation as timely and decisive and said it is a signal to New Delhi that the US-India relationship is a top priority for the administration and the region, and together, through the right diplomatic channels, we can iron out the creases and reach consensus.

The USISPF said the India-US relationship has in recent decades grown to become the most important strategic partnership of the 21st century.

While acknowledging a few recent hiccups, Gor has stressed during his confirmation hearing that the two great democracies were “not that far apart” on trade issues and reiterated the importance of India as a democratic and strategic counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region, USISPF said.

We strongly agree with Ambassador Gor that Washington and New Delhi have more in common with each other than with Moscow or Beijing, USISPF said.

USISPF also hoped for confirmation of the Quad Leader's Summit later this year, to strengthen the strong personal kinship and personal bonds between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is set to host the leaders of Australia, Japan and the US for the Quad Summit, dates of which are yet to be finalised.