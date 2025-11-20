Saudi Mishap: Process of DNA Matching and NOC From Kin Completed

Hyderabad: The DNA matching and other formalities of the Saudi Arabia bus accident were completed after around 40 members of the bereaved families arrived in Madina over the past two days. The team led by minister Mohd Azharuddin, who is facilitating arrangements along with the Union government’s high-level committee, is awaiting confirmation of the burial time and location, as Saudi authorities expedite preparations for a mass burial on Friday.

In a media statement released from Madina, the minister, who is camping in the Saudi city along with MLA Md. Majid Hussain and other officials, said that the process of DNA verification and obtaining no-objection certificates from the kin was completed at a brisk pace.

He stated that as part of the effort to provide complete assistance and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities, the team also held a meeting with the high-level delegation from the Centre.

The minister said the delegation made a special request for the final rites and funeral to be performed on Friday at Masjid-e-Nabawi, with burial at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madina. “Almost 90 per cent of the formalities are complete, and only 10 per cent remain,” the minister said.

About 40 relatives of the deceased have cooperated throughout the process. “We have also urged AP Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, who is leading the high-level delegation, to pursue the request with the Saudi government. They assured us that they would take it up. Once the investigation is completed, we are hopeful that Jannat-ul-Baqi will be allotted,” Azharuddin said.

The relatives of the deceased are staying at a hotel less than a kilometre away from Masjid-e-Nabawi, as part of arrangements made by the state government. Some family members requested permission to see the remains of their loved ones. They were advised to remain patient, as viewing the bodies might not be possible in their current condition.

“The MLA told us there was no possibility of seeing the bodies at this stage. He said, ‘Even if you beat me, I will not change my decision.’ He reminded us to hold on to the happy memories and the beautiful faces we knew in life,” said one of the cousins who accompanied a victim’s son to Madina, speaking on the condition of anonymity.