Saudi Mishap: Last Rites of Deceased Performed

Hyderabad: The final rites of all the 45 Umrah pilgrims who died in the bus fire near Madina on November 17 were performed at the Jannat-ul-Baqi, one of the most revered burial spots for Muslims, on Saturday. Two of the victims were from Karnataka and the 43 others from Hyderabad.

The Salat al-Janazah (funeral prayers) were offered after Zuhr (afternoon prayers) at the Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet’s mosque) by Shaykh Abdul Bari al-Thubaiti. It was attended by kin of the deceased flown to Medina and the representatives of the Indian government.

Due to the severe burns that many victims sustained, DNA testing and other formalities were conducted to confirm their identities before death certificates were issued by local authorities, ahead of the funeral.

“Following all the formalities, the victims were laid to rest at Masjid-e-Nabawi,” Nampally MLA Md Majid Hussain posted on his X handle.

Minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin expressed gratitude to the Saudi government, saying that upon a special request from Telangana government, the authorities had accepted the plea to provide space in the Jannat-ul-Baqi, which is less than a kilometre from the Masjid an-Nabawi, where the prayers were performed.

“Getting Jannat-ul-Baqi as one's final resting place is a privilege, which was accommodated by the Saudi authorities upon special request from the state government. We have completed the task for which we have come here and thank CM Revanth Reddy for his swift decision making in this direction. We also express gratitude to the high-level delegation sent by the Union government, which was led by AP Governor Abdul Nazeer, ” said Azharuddin in a video statement.

The decision for burial in the sacred grounds of Jannat al-Baqi was made with the consent of the grieving families from Hyderabad, after Indian officials coordinated with Saudi authorities. The event was marked by profound sorrow and emotional scenes. About 40 grieving kin travelled from Hyderabad to Medina to identify the victims through DNA matching and be present at the last rites.

Only one pilgrim, 25-year-old Mohammed Abdul Shoaib from Jhirra, survived the crash with severe injuries. He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Madina.

That the victims were laid to rest at such a significant Islamic cemetery was considered a blessed departure by many in the community, offering some solace amidst the immense loss.

The Hadith (teachings of the Prophet) provide clear guidance on this matter, said Islamic columnist Muhammad Mujahid. "According to a Hadith, ‘Whoever dies during the Haj or Umrah, they attain the status of a martyr’. It means they attain the status of those who sacrificed their lives in the path of God. This forgives their sins and paves the way for them to enter heaven directly,” Mujahid explained.