Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn strikes on Iran

Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel's recent military strikes on Iran, describing the attacks as a "violation of Iranian sovereignty" and a breach of international law. The Saudi Foreign Ministry voiced strong disapproval, emphasizing that these actions endanger Iran's territorial integrity and contravene established international norms. The kingdom has urged all involved parties to show maximum restraint and take steps to de-escalate, cautioning against the consequences of ongoing confrontations.





#بيان | تعرب المملكة العربية السعودية عن إدانتها واستنكارها للاستهداف العسكري الذي تعرضت له الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والذي يعد انتهاكاً لسيادتها ومخالفة للقوانين والأعراف الدولية، وتؤكد المملكة على موقفها الثابت في رفضها لاستمرار التصعيد في المنطقة وتوسع رقعة الصراع الذي… pic.twitter.com/50HOYByTj1 — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) Also Read: — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 26, 2024 ">

Israel's airstrikes reportedly targeted Iranian military installations in response to a large-scale missile attack from Iran on October 1. Although the Saudi statement did not directly name Israel, it highlighted the need for global action to reduce regional conflicts. Diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel remain absent, complicated by recent events in Gaza.

Pakistan also condemned Israel's actions, attributing responsibility to Israel for escalating Middle Eastern tensions. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry stated that Israel's strikes jeopardize the path to peace and further destabilize the volatile region. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed concerns over the escalation, calling on all parties to exercise restraint in a social media post.