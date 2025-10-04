 Top
Sanae Takaichi Set to Become Japan’s First Woman PM

4 Oct 2025 1:29 PM IST

Ex-Economic Security Minister wins ruling party vote, defeating Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party elected Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, paving the way for her to become the nation’s first female prime minister.

Tokyo: Japan's governing party on Saturday elected former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, making her likely to become the country's first female prime minister.

Takaichi beat Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of popular former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, in a runoff in an intraparty vote by the Liberal Democratic Party.
