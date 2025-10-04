Sanae Takaichi Set to Become Japan’s First Woman PM
Ex-Economic Security Minister wins ruling party vote, defeating Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi
Tokyo: Japan's governing party on Saturday elected former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, making her likely to become the country's first female prime minister.
Takaichi beat Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of popular former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, in a runoff in an intraparty vote by the Liberal Democratic Party.
( Source : AP )
