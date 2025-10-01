Ryanair Flight Diverted After Drunk Passenger Tries to Open Exit Mid-Air

A Ryanair flight from London to Alicante was forced to make an emergency landing in Toulouse, France, after a drunk passenger attempted to open the aircraft’s exit mid-air, triggering panic onboard.

Ryanair flight takes emergency landing in Toulouse after stag do start fighting on plane 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P0CwJlmbUm — UK Fights 🇬🇧 (@krazyukfights) September 28, 2025

The passenger, identified as British national Daniel Ashley-Laws, was among five men detained by French authorities. Police said Ashley-Laws was so intoxicated he could not be questioned for several hours. Despite reports of his arrest, later images surfaced showing him in Benidorm, apparently joking about the incident with friends.

Following the removal of the disruptive passengers, the flight resumed its journey and landed in Alicante around 10:15 pm local time without further incident. Ryanair confirmed the diversion, stating the flight was disrupted by several passengers. “Ryanair has a zero-tolerance policy for unacceptable passenger behavior and will continue to take strict measures to address it, ensuring all passengers and crew have a smooth and enjoyable journey, without unnecessary disruption,” the airline said.



