Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Dies in Prison

Hyderabad: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny passed away on Friday while serving a 19-year sentence at an Arctic prison colony, as confirmed by Russia's federal penitentiary service.

According to their statement, Navalny fell ill shortly after a walk, experiencing a rapid loss of consciousness. Despite immediate medical attention and resuscitation attempts, Navalny's condition did not improve, leading to his unfortunate demise. Paramedics on the scene subsequently confirmed his passing, while investigations into the exact cause of death are currently underway.