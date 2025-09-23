 Top
Russia Seeking to Expand Advances in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region: Army

PTI
23 Sept 2025 6:41 PM IST

"Control over Kupiansk will allow for further advances deep into the Kharkiv region, including towards Izium and Chuhuiv," the Russian army said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia said Tuesday it had captured a large part of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk and that it wanted to expand its advance much deeper into the Kharkiv region.

"Control over Kupiansk will allow for further advances deep into the Kharkiv region, including towards Izium and Chuhuiv," the Russian army said in a statement.


Russia-Ukraine war 
Russian Federation 
