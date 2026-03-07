Russia Allegedly Aided Iran with Intelligence for Attacks on US Forces

Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran on Friday as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that host U.S. forces.

1. Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter. It’s the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war.

2. U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to rule out negotiations with Iran in a social media post calling for its “unconditional surrender.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later added that “unconditional surrender” could come even if Iran isn’t in a position to say so for itself. Trump told media outlets on Thursday that he wants to be involved in picking Iran’s next leader.

3. The death toll continues to rise. At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries. Six U.S. troops have been killed.

4. The U.S. military said early Friday that it struck an Iranian drone carrier , setting it ablaze. Its Central Command released black-and-white footage of the burning carrier. The Iranian military did not immediately acknowledge the attack.