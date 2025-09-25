Rossiya Aircraft Damaged in Taxiway Collision at Moscow Airport

An aircraft belonging to the Russian airline Rossiya suffered damage to its tail after coming into contact with another plane on a taxiway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

The agencies said the aircraft, a Sukhoi Superjet, had been readying for takeoff to St Petersburg, Russia's second largest city, when the incident occurred on Wednesday evening. Passengers were taken off the plane and put on another aircraft.

Unofficial Russian Telegram channels said the other plane involved in the collision was an Airbus 330 belonging to China's Air Hainan and bound for Beijing.