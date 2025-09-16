Robert Redford, Sundance Founder, Dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and pioneering champion of independent cinema through the Sundance Film Festival, has died at the age of 89.

Redford’s family confirmed his passing on Monday in Utah, where he had long resided. Widely admired as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and charismatic actors, he gained fame with classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), and All the President’s Men (1976).

He won an Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People (1980), and in 2002 received an honorary Oscar recognizing his lifetime achievements, including his founding of the Sundance Institute and Film Festival, which became the premier platform for independent filmmakers worldwide.

Beyond his cinematic legacy, Redford was a lifelong advocate for environmental conservation, social justice, and artistic freedom. His career spanned more than six decades, cementing him as a cultural icon who bridged mainstream stardom and independent innovation.

Redford is survived by his children and grandchildren. Tributes from across the film industry poured in, celebrating a man whose vision reshaped the landscape of American cinema.