Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami Killed In Israeli Attack: Iran Media
Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime's attack on the IRGC headquarters, reported the local Tasnim news agency
Tehran: Israel's attack on Iran on Friday killed the country's powerful Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami, local media reported.
Mehr news agency carried a similar report.
( Source : AFP )
