Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami Killed In Israeli Attack: Iran Media

AFP
13 Jun 2025 8:11 AM IST

Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime's attack on the IRGC headquarters, reported the local Tasnim news agency

Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami. (AFP Photo)
Tehran: Israel's attack on Iran on Friday killed the country's powerful Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami, local media reported.
"Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime's attack on the IRGC headquarters," the local Tasnim news agency reported.
Mehr news agency carried a similar report.
