Rescuers Search for Missing After Boat with Chinese Nationals Capsizes on Serbia-Croatia Border

Belgrade: Rescuers are searching for several people after a boat carrying 10 Chinese nationals capsized on the Danube river on the border between Serbia and Croatia, Serbia's state RTS broadcaster reported on Monday.

The report said the 10 Chinese and a Serbian citizen were on the boat when it overturned sometime overnight and that some people are still missing. The accident happened near the Serbian town of Backa Palanka, about 90 km northwest of Belgrade.

Police are yet to issue an official statement. Local media in Serbia and Croatia said the group was trying to cross illegally into European Union member Croatia with the help of the Serbian man who was operating the boat.

Serbia lies on the so-called Balkan land route of migration toward Western Europe. Migrants wishing to reach wealthy EU countries attempt to cross from Serbia to EU neighbours Croatia, Hungary or Romania before moving on.

China's latest generation of emigrants also have been on the move and showing up in noticeable numbers in various places, including central and eastern Europe where China has invested in infrastructure and other projects in recent years.