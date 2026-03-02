Reports Claim Iran’s Interim Leader Arafi Killed in Airstrike

Social media posts and some Israeli news reports claim that Iran's interim Supreme Leader Alireza Arafi was killed in an airstrike just hours after taking charge. These reports have circulated widely but have not been confirmed by Iranian state media or major international news agencies.

Similar to the initial confusion surrounding Khamenei’s assassination—first confirmed by Israeli authorities and later acknowledged by Iranian officials—the situation regarding Arafi’s alleged death remains unclear.

Iran appointed Alireza Arafi as its interim Supreme Leader following the death of longtime leader Ali Khamenei in joint US–Israeli airstrikes on Tehran early Saturday.

Arafi, a senior cleric and long-time insider within Iran’s religious and political establishment, assumed the role after Khamenei, who had served as Supreme Leader from 1989 until February 28, 2026. Ayatollah Arafi was selected as Supreme Leader on the same day as Khamenei’s assassination. However, as of March 2, 2026, unverified reports allege that he has also been killed in recent airstrikes. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has sent shockwaves across the globe, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread destruction.



