RCMP Alleges Bishnoi Gang Acted on Behalf of Indian Government

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which Canada has designated a terrorist organisation, has come under renewed scrutiny following a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report alleging that the group was “acting on behalf of the Indian government.”

The classified assessment, marked “Protected A,” was obtained by Vancouver-based Global News under Canada’s Access to Information Act. It claims the Bishnoi Crime Group has links to the Indian government and maintains an active and expanding presence in multiple countries, including Canada.

According to the RCMP document, the gang is driven by profit rather than political or religious ideology and is involved in extortion, drug trafficking, money laundering and contract killings. The report further alleges that the group uses violence to advance its criminal operations while acting on India’s behalf.

The allegations emerge as India–Canada relations show tentative signs of improvement. In August 2025, after more than 10 months of strained ties, both countries appointed envoys to each other.

Bilateral relations had deteriorated after Canadian authorities accused India of espionage and involvement in violent acts—claims New Delhi has consistently denied. Tensions escalated during former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure, after he alleged Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India rejected the accusation and repeatedly sought evidence, which Ottawa did not provide.

The RCMP report became public on the same day British Columbia Premier David Eby launched a trade mission to India from January 12 to 17. Prime Minister Mark Carney is also expected to visit India later this year.

Canada officially designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a terrorist organisation on September 29, 2025, accusing it of spreading fear, intimidation and targeting members of major diaspora communities.