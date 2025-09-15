 Top
Qatar Emir Accuses Israel of Making Gaza ‘Unlivable,’ Ignoring Hostages

AP
15 Sept 2025 7:45 PM IST

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made the remarks at a Doha summit days after Israel’s strike targeting Hamas leaders

Qatar Emir Accuses Israel of Making Gaza ‘Unlivable,’ Ignoring Hostages
Qatar’s emir said Israel was less focused on freeing hostages in Gaza and more on ensuring the territory becomes “unlivable,” as tensions escalated after last week’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

Dubai: Qatar's ruling emir has accused Israel of not caring about its hostages held in the Gaza Strip and instead only working to ensure Gaza is no longer livable.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's remarks Monday came at the start of a summit over Israel's attack last week on Doha targeting Hamas leaders there. Israel has said the goals of its war in Gaza include bringing all the hostages back and defeating Hamas.


