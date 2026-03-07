Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Announces Partial Reopening of Airspace

Doha: Qatar's aviation authority said on Friday that the Gulf state's airspace would partially reopen after it was closed to all air traffic at the start of a retaliatory Iranian missile and drone campaign following US-Israeli strikes.

"Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the partial resumption of air navigation in the State of Qatar, through designated navigational contingency routes with limited operational capacity," the body said.

"This phase includes the operation of a limited number of flights designated for passenger evacuation, in addition to the operation of air cargo flights," it added.

The war in the Middle East has engulfed the otherwise stable Gulf and blindsided travellers who thought they were headed to one of the region's safest holiday destinations.

In a statement, Hamad International Airport, Qatar's main airport, confirmed "the operation of a limited number of flights solely for the evacuation of stranded passengers and air cargo operations, on Saturday, March 7".

"Hamad International Airport clarifies that the operation of additional flights in the coming days will remain subject to ongoing assessment of the security situation," the statement added.

On Friday, Qatar's defence ministry said its territory was targeted by 10 Iranian drones, nine of which its military intercepted while one struck an uninhabited area, without causing any casualties.

On Tuesday the Gulf state said Hamad International Airport had been targeted in Iranian attacks but all of them had been thwarted.