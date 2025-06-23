Putin Responds to Critics Questioning Russia’s Role in Iran-Israel Conflict

Amid mounting tensions in the Middle East following the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed growing speculation over Moscow’s muted response and its support for Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Putin, a long-standing ally of Tehran, dismissed allegations of Russian indifference to the crisis. “Those questioning our commitment to our allies are provocateurs,” he was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency. His statement came as both critics and media questioned why Moscow, despite its close ties with Iran, had not taken visible steps in support following US military action.

Putin stressed that Russia’s foreign policy will continue to be guided by national interests and strategic calculations. “Russia has always honored its international obligations, but it will not be drawn into conflicts at the instigation of others,” he added.

Russia has historically maintained strong military and economic ties with Iran, including cooperation in Syria and arms transfers. However, the Kremlin has so far avoided direct involvement in the escalating confrontation between Iran and Israel, which now includes US military engagement.

Analysts suggest Moscow is treading carefully to avoid deeper entanglement in a region where its strategic interests are broad but increasingly complex, especially in light of ongoing global sanctions and economic challenges at home.