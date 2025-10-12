Pro-Palestinian Protesters March To Stadium Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Between Norway And Israel

Norway: Pro-Palestinian protesters lit flares and waved flags as they marched to the stadium ahead of the World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel on Saturday.



Public broadcaster NRK said around 1,000 protesters arrived at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.



A banner about the war in Gaza was carried by the protesters in what appeared to be a peaceful march.



A police line formed close to the stadium but at a measured distance from the protesters, some of whom chanted “Shut down the embassy”, while others carried red cards and one woman held up a small sign saying “Game Over Israel.”



A few dozen fans stayed to continue protesting outside the stadium once the match started.



The venue was almost full, with 22,000 to 23,000 spectators inside. Capacity was reduced by 3,000, front-row seats and next to Israel fans for security reasons.



A Palestinian flag was unfurled inside the stadium early in the game, along with a banner which read “Let Children Live.” Some fans jeered the Israel national anthem and more spectators held up red cards.



On Friday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino appealed for calm ahead of Israel’s qualifying matches after Israel and Hamas agreed on a peace deal. U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides agreed to the “first phase” of his plan.

Israel goes to Italy next



Israel also faces Italy in Udine on Tuesday.



Last week, pro-Palestinian protesters approached the Italy squad’s training center in Florence demanding the match not go ahead, as part of a national strike where millions of activists took to the streets.



Protests elsewhere

Indonesia is blocking Israeli athletes from competing at the upcoming gymnastics world championships in Jakarta.



Last month, the Spanish Vuelta cycling race was repeatedly disrupted by protests against the Israel Premier Tech cycling team, with several stages disrupted and some cut short or interrupted.



