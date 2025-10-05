Prince William Hints at Change in Monarchy When He Becomes King

Prince William has given his first indication of plans when he succeeds his father, King Charles III, as British monarch in a rare candid interview for a light-hearted international travel documentary.

The 43-year-old Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne told Canadian actor Eugene Levy during filming at Windsor Castle for ‘The Reluctant Traveller’ that change was on his agenda.

In clips released to promote the show that airs this week, Levy asks William if the monarchy would be “shifting in a slightly different direction” when he assumes the role of King.