President Trump Launches $249 ‘Victory 45‑47’ Perfume

President Donald Trump has launched a new luxury perfume, Victory 45‑47, priced at $249 and packaged in a gold bottle shaped like himself. The product, promoted on his Truth Social platform, is the latest in a string of Trump-branded merchandise released during his current term as the 47th President of the United States.

"Trump Fragrances are here. They're called "Victory 45-47" because they're all about Winning, Strength, and success- For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning" posts President Trump as he… pic.twitter.com/OnGyK0K2U5 — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) July 3, 2025

Marketed as a symbol of "Winning, Strength and Success," the unisex fragrance is part of the new “Trump Fragrances” line. The men’s version features notes of oakmoss, cardamom, and wood, while the women’s version blends vanilla, strawberry, and citrus.

Ethics experts and political opponents have raised concerns about the sitting president using his office to promote a commercial product. Senators Mark Warner and Peter Welch criticized the launch as “inappropriate” and “self-serving.” Despite the backlash, the fragrance quickly sold out online, reflecting Trump's continued popularity with his base and his strategy of merging presidential visibility with personal branding.



