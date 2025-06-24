Portugal to Double Residency Requirement for Citizenship Amid Immigration Debate

Cabinet Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro said other immigration rules, such as those governing the issuance of residence permits for families of legal immigrants, would also be tightened, and there would be a provision stripping naturalised Portuguese who commit serious crimes of their citizenship.

The Iberian country of around 10.5 million people has experienced a significant increase in immigration in recent years and the tightening of requirements to obtain Portuguese citizenship was a central theme in last month's election, in which the far-right Chega became the main opposition party.

The decree is yet to be sent to parliament, but it is expected to be approved with Chega's support.

"We are significantly strengthening the requirements for access to citizenship, naturalisation, in line with the guidelines we were already included in the government's program," Leitao Amaro told reporters.