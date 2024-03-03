PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan's PM for a second time

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharifsecured his second term as the country's prime minister after lawmakers elected him with 201 votes. Shehbaz will lead a coalition government with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as the major partner. PPP secured 54 seats in the national assembly.

Shehbaz's victory comes despite several independents backed by former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the largest number of winners, followed by PML-N and PPP.

Independent candidates aligned with Imran Khan's PTI claimed 93 out of 265 national assembly seats.

Shehbaz is PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's younger brother. Nawaz Sharif endorsed Shehbaz and party loyalist Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the posts of PM and Speaker of the Assembly.

Shehbaz led a coalition government for 16 months till August 2023. The PML-N has complete support of the military establishment to form the government.

Nawaz Sharif's PML-N emerged victorious at 75 seats in the national assembly.