PM Shehbaz Reaffirms Pakistan's 'Unwavering Support' for Kashmiris

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's "unwavering support" for the Kashmiri people, as rallies and demonstrations were held across the country to show solidarity with them. "The solution to the Jammu-Kashmir dispute is to honour the wishes of the people of Kashmir and the implementation of the UNSC's resolutions," Shehbaz told Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's assembly in Muzaffarabad as the country observed the "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

Shehbaz said that he had come to stand in solidarity with "our brothers in Kashmir on behalf of the Pakistani people and the Pakistani leadership".

"Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan," he said.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

Recalling the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May 2025, Shehbaz claimed that the Kashmir issue was diplomatically "reignited with full force" in the wake of the conflict.

He then turned his attention towards the surge in terrorism, alleging that "India is now intensifying terrorism through proxies."

"We want peace, but this peace can be established on the basis of equality and justice," he said.

Shehbaz said Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah had declared Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein", which continues to form the basis of the country's foreign policy.

He linked Kashmir with Palestine in his address and also mentioned the names of slain militant Burhan Wani, late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, other activists, journalists, women, including Asiya Andrabi.

President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated Pakistan's steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, rallies, demonstrations and seminars were held across the country. One-minute silence was also observed across the country at 10 am, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.