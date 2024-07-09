PM Modi Visits India-Russia Civil Nuclear Energy Photo Exhibition

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said energy is an important pillar of cooperation between India and Russia. New Delhi is eager to further cement ties in this sector with Moscow as he visited the Rosatom Pavilion along with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Prime Minister Modi witnessed a photo exhibition dedicated to India-Russia cooperation in civil nuclear energy at the Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKh, inaugurated in November 2023. It is one of the largest exhibitions in the history of scientific and technological developments.

"Visited the Atom Pavilion with President Putin. Energy is an important pillar of cooperation between India and Russia and we are eager to further cement ties in this sector," Modi posted on his official X platform along with the photographs from the visit.

"Prime Minister Modi was also shown the 'Atomic Symphony' - a permanent working model of the VVER-1000 reactor, which is the heart of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in India," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Modi is here to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin visited the All Russian Exhibition Centre, VDNKh, ahead of the summit talks.

"At the Pavilion, the Prime Minister also interacted with a group of Indian and Russian students. He encouraged them to look at future possibilities in the realm of science and technology, which could be harnessed for the benefit of future generations and for the planet," the MEA statement said.

"Cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology is an important pillar of the multifaceted cooperation between India & Russia," the MEA posted on X soon after the visit.