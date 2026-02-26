PM Modi Tops X Trends in Israel During Visit
Jerusalem: Conversations surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day state visit captivated not only the streets of Israel but also the halls of the Knesset, where he delivered a historic address on Wednesday. The visit also dominated digital discourse across the country.
Discussions linked to PM Modi’s visit, at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, trended prominently on social media platform X on Thursday. Topics related to the visit secured the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on Israel’s trending list.
The surge of PM Modi’s name on X reflected widespread public interest and the warmth with which he was received in Israel. The camaraderie between Modi and Netanyahu was evident, with the Israeli Prime Minister personally welcoming him at the airport upon arrival.
Prime Minister Modi was also conferred the “Speaker of the Knesset” Medal, one of Israel’s highest parliamentary honours, after his address at Knesset. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament and the first foreign leader to receive the honour. The medal recognised his “exceptional contribution through personal leadership” in strengthening strategic ties between India and Israel.
In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the deep historical connections between the two nations. He noted that long before the establishment of modern states, ties existed dating back over two thousand years. Referring to ancient texts, he mentioned that the Book of Esther describes India as Hodu and that the Talmud records ancient trade with India.
He also emphasised that Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination, preserving their faith while fully participating in Indian society — a legacy he described as a source of pride.
Following the address, Members of Parliament queued to greet the Prime Minister, taking selfies and photographs with him, reflecting the warmth of the occasion and growing camaraderie between the two democracies.
Despite earlier boycott threats from opposition members of the Israeli Parliament, the address witnessed significant attendance and sustained applause from lawmakers across party lines.
The bonhomie between Modi and Netanyahu continued beyond the parliamentary session, as the two leaders shared a car ride en route to a technology exhibition. Netanyahu also surprised PM Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner.
As the Prime Minister continues his engagements in Israel, the strong traction surrounding his visit — both inside the Knesset and across social media — underscores the expanding strategic partnership and deepening goodwill between the two democracies.