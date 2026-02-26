PM Modi Tops X Trends in Israel During Visit

Jerusalem: Conversations surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day state visit captivated not only the streets of Israel but also the halls of the Knesset, where he delivered a historic address on Wednesday. The visit also dominated digital discourse across the country.

Discussions linked to PM Modi’s visit, at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, trended prominently on social media platform X on Thursday. Topics related to the visit secured the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on Israel’s trending list.











The surge of PM Modi’s name on X reflected widespread public interest and the warmth with which he was received in Israel. The camaraderie between Modi and Netanyahu was evident, with the Israeli Prime Minister personally welcoming him at the airport upon arrival.