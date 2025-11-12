PM Modi Inaugurates 'Kalachakra Empowerment' Ceremony in Bhutan

Thimpu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Kalachakra Empowerment' ceremony, along with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck at the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan.

”Had the honour of inaugurating Kalachakra ‘Wheel of Time' Empowerment with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo,” Modi said in a post on social media.

“It was presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo which made it even more special,” he said.

“This is an important ritual with great cultural significance for Buddhists around the world. The Kalachakra Empowerment is a part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival which has brought together devotees and scholars of Buddhism to Bhutan,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi met with Bhutan's former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck and said he appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

“Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. Appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing India-Bhutan ties,” Modi said in a social media post.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity.

“Lauded the progress in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, which aligns with our Act East Policy,” Modi added.

Modi also thanked ‘His Majesty for his wise counsel and guidance in further enhancing the special India-Bhutan friendship”, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The prime minister conveyed best wishes of the government and people of India for the former king's continued good health, well-being and a long life, the ministry added.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Himalayan country, on Tuesday addressed an event at Changlimethang Stadium to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's fourth ‘Druk Gyalpo' Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Modi said India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries and it was his commitment to participate in this "important occasion".