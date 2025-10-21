 Top
PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Israel's Netanyahu

21 Oct 2025 9:53 PM IST

"Wishing you good health and success. May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come," Modi said.

Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu (Image/X)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on his birthday, wishing him good health and success.

In a post on X, Modi also thanked Netanyahu for his Diwali greetings.

"Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday," the PM said.
"Wishing you good health and success. May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come," Modi said.
