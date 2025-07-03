PM Modi Conferred Ghana's National Honour

Accra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour, for his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership".

Modi received the award from the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

"Honoured to be conferred with "The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'," the prime minister said in an X post.

In his acceptance speech, Modi said the award was a matter of great pride and honour for him.



"I humbly accept the award on behalf of the 140 crore Indians," he said, dedicating it to the aspirations and bright future of the youth of India, its cultural traditions and diversity, and the historical ties between Ghana and India.

The award was conferred on the prime minister in recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Thanking the people and government of Ghana for the special gesture, the prime minister noted that the "shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership".

He said the award "further deepens the friendship between the two countries and places new responsibility on him to embrace and advance bilateral ties."

Modi asserted his confidence that his "historic" state visit to Ghana would impart a new momentum to India-Ghana ties, according to the MEA.

Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Mahama, after which India and Ghana elevated their ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

The prime minister is in Ghana on the first leg of his five-nation tour.

It is the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.