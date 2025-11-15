Pilot’s Pre-Flight Jokes Trigger 90-Min Delay After Passenger Suspects He’s Drunk

A routine flight turned into an unexpected spectacle after a passenger grew suspicious of the pilot’s behaviour, triggering a 90-minute delay — an incident that has since taken social media by storm.

The issue came to light when a user named Brian (@bdguan) shared the experience on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he said the pilot cracked “a few jokes” before take-off, prompting a woman in first class to fear he might be under the influence of alcohol. As a precaution, the flight crew returned the aircraft to the gate for a mandatory breathalyzer test.

The procedure led to a 90-minute delay, causing equal parts frustration and amusement among passengers. Brian also posted a photo from inside the aircraft, further boosting the post’s visibility online.

The post has gone viral, amassing over 8 million views and more than 2 lakh likes. The incident sparked mixed reactions, with many users discussing how quickly misunderstandings can escalate. One commenter wrote, “90 mins stuck on a plane because someone misread the pilot’s vibe is crazy… meanwhile, one tiny shift in a guy's energy has me gripping the seat like we're about to take off in the wrong direction.”

The episode continues to dominate conversations online, raising questions about passenger perceptions, airline safety protocols, and the fine line between humour and professionalism in aviation.