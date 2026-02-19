Peru's Congress Elects Country's Eighth President in a Decade

Lima: Peru's Congress on Wednesday elected legislator Jose Maria Balcazar as the country's eighth president in a decade, replacing another interim leader who was ousted the previous day over corruption allegations just four months into his term.

Balcazar, an 83-year-old former judge representing the leftist Peru Libre party, defeated three other candidates with a majority of the 130-member legislature.

The revolving-door presidency in Peru reflects a political crisis fuelled by a lack of legislative majorities for leaders. Lawmakers have frequently used a broad interpretation of a constitutional article regarding "permanent moral incapacity" to remove sitting presidents.

On Tuesday, Congress voted to remove conservative interim president Jose Jeri after four months in office. The current Congress, which began its term in 2021, has now impeached three heads of state: Pedro Castillo, Dina Boluarte and Jeri.

In October 2025, Jeri was serving as president of Congress and was next in the line of succession to replace Boluarte, who had no vice presidents.

His own removal followed revelations regarding his undisclosed meetings with Chinese business owners, including a state contractor. Jeri asserted he was merely coordinating a Peruvian-Chinese festival.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has launched two preliminary investigations into Jeri over allegations of illegal sponsorship of private interests and influence-peddling to the detriment of the state.

The new president will govern for five months before handing over power to the winner of general elections on April 12, when Peruvians will choose a new president and legislature. If no presidential candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote, the two front-runners will advance to a runoff election in June.

Balcazar successor will confront a surge in murders and extortion that continues to devastate small business owners and the working class.

Various political groups are demanding firm guarantees for a transparent election.