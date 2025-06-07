Palestinian Father Pays ₹2,300 for Parle-G Biscuits to Make Daughter Smile Amid Gaza War

In a touching gesture amid the devastation of war in Gaza, a Palestinian father went above and beyond to bring a moment of joy to his young daughter by buying her a packet of Parle-G biscuits.

Mohammed Jawad, a resident of Gaza, shared a photo and videos on X (formerly Twitter) of his daughter, Rafif, holding and enjoying the biscuits. While Parle-G typically costs just ₹5 in India, Jawad revealed he paid over 24 euros approximately ₹2,300 for the single packet in Gaza.

After a long wait, I finally got Ravif her favorite biscuits today. Even though the price jumped from €1.5 to over €24, I just couldn’t deny Rafif her favorite treat. pic.twitter.com/O1dbfWHVTF





Jawad said he couldn’t refuse his daughter's simple wish for her favorite treat. “Even if it's just biscuits, I had to get it for her,” he wrote, capturing the emotional weight of the moment.

In the video clips, Rafif is seen smiling and savoring the biscuit—a rare moment of innocence and happiness against the harsh realities of war.

The post has since gone viral, highlighting both the hardships faced by civilians in conflict zones and the enduring love of a parent determined to bring comfort to his child.



