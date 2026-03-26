Pakistan Says US–Iran Indirect Talks Underway

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed Thursday that indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran were being held to end their war, using Islamabad as an intermediary.

Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, described speculation about "peace talks" as "unnecessary", adding: "In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan.

"In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran. Brotherly countries of Turkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative," he wrote on X, using Turkey's official name.

Dar's comments are the first on-the-record confirmation from Islamabad that Pakistan is playing a facilitating role.

Two senior officials told AFP on Wednesday that the US plan had been "conveyed to Iran via Pakistan", but spoke anonymously as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Islamabad has been touted as a go-between given its longstanding ties with both neighbouring Iran and the United States, as well as its network of regional contacts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dar have both been in regular contact with senior Iranian government officials, as well as their Gulf allies, notably Saudi Arabia.

The powerful head of the Pakistan army, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has equally been involved in the diplomatic efforts, and spoke to US President Donald Trump last Sunday, officials said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied any "negotiations" with the administration in Washington but conceded that messages were being exchanged through "friendly countries".

"At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance," he said on state television late on Wednesday. "We do not intend to negotiate -- so far, no negotiations have taken place."