Pakistan Condemns US Strike on Iran
Pakistan has condemned the United States' recent strikes on Iran nuclear sites, a day after Islamabad backed Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. As per the official statement issued by the Pakistani foreign ministry on Sunday, Pakistan stated it is "gravely concerned" at the risk of a possible escalation of tensions in West Asia.
