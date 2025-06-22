Pakistan Condemns US Strike on Iran

Pakistan has condemned the United States' recent strikes on Iran nuclear sites, a day after Islamabad backed Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. As per the official statement issued by the Pakistani foreign ministry on Sunday, Pakistan stated it is "gravely concerned" at the risk of a possible escalation of tensions in West Asia.

Taking to X, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry stated that the US strikes "violate all norms of international law," adding that Iran has a right to defend itself under the UN Charter.



Pakistan Condemns the US Attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Pakistan Condemns the US Attacks on the Nuclear Facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.








