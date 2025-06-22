 Top
Pakistan Condemns US Strike on Iran

As per the official statement issued by the Pakistani foreign ministry on Sunday, Pakistan stated it is "gravely concerned" at the risk of a possible escalation of tensions in West Asia.

Pakistan has condemned the United States' recent strikes on Iran nuclear sites, a day after Islamabad backed Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. As per the official statement issued by the Pakistani foreign ministry on Sunday, Pakistan stated it is "gravely concerned" at the risk of a possible escalation of tensions in West Asia.

Taking to X, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry stated that the US strikes "violate all norms of international law," adding that Iran has a right to defend itself under the UN Charter.



