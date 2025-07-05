Pakistan, Azerbaijan Sign USD 2 Billion Investment Pact

Islamabad: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have signed an agreement for investment worth USD 2 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan's economy.The deal was signed on Friday after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit hosted by Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan's Minister for Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in Khankendi, Azerbaijan. Aliyev and Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony. According to Radio Pakistan, the detailed agreement will be signed during the Azeri president's visit to Pakistan to take investment and trade relations between the two countries to a historic level.