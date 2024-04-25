Top
Home » World

Pakistan: 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Karachi

World
PTI
25 April 2024 9:19 AM GMT
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Vijayapura district, with its epicenter located 4.3 kilometers southeast of Ukumanal village in the Hegadihal gram panchayat of Vijayapura Taluk. Representational Image/DC
x
Representational Image

Karachi: A 3.2-magnitude low earthquake struck Pakistan's Karachi city forcing people to rush out of their homes, authorities said.The quake jolted the outskirts of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to met department officials, the seismic activity originated from a depth of 12 kilometres and was felt notably in Quaidabad, Malir, Gadap and Saadi town areas all the outskirts where residents came running out of their homes.
The tremor lasted for a few seconds and left a minor crack in the wall of a house in Bahria Town, one of the large residential societies.
Although no casualty has been reported from anywhere, it is after a long time that there has been no seismic activity in Pakistan's biggest city.
Last year on October 16, a 3.1-magnitude mild jolted different areas of Karachi.
( Source : PTI )
Earthquake Pakistan Karachi 
Pakistan 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X