Over 3000 Chinese Citizens Evacuated from Iran

Beijing: China has urged restraint and diplomatic engagement amid rising tensions in West Asia, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holding phone conversations with political leaders from the Gulf region, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Lin Jian said Wang spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said that China supports the UAE's legitimate demands for safeguarding its national security and backs regional countries in seeking to resolve disputes through diplomatic means.

Lin said on X, “Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with the Deputy PM and FM of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The spillover of war is not in the interests of any party, and only the people of the region will suffer. China supports the UAE's legitimate demands for safeguarding its national security and supports regional countries in seeking to resolve disputes through diplomatic means.”

He added, “China will not give up hope for peace and will continue to play a constructive role.”

In a separate X post, Lin said Wang also spoke with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

He said that China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint and its commitment to resolving differences through peaceful means.

Lin said on X, “Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The spreading and escalating conflict in the Middle East, affecting Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, is not what China wishes to see. China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint and its commitment to resolving differences through peaceful means.”

He added, “China strongly urges all parties to cease military operations, return to dialogue and negotiations at an early date, and prevent further escalation of tensions.”

Meanwhile, China’s Department of Consular Affairs said it has evacuated more than 3,000 of its citizens from Iran amid the deteriorating security situation.

According to a post from the ministry’s consular affairs office on X, which cited a statement from a Chinese spokesperson, the ministry said that since the security situation in Iran became tense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese diplomatic missions in the country had issued multiple alerts.

They have called on Chinese citizens to evacuate as soon as possible and have offered assistance. As of March 2, Beijing time, more than 3,000 Chinese citizens had been evacuated from Iran.

Chinese diplomatic missions in neighbouring countries have also sent working groups to border ports to receive and assist the evacuated citizens.

The statement added that given the severe security situation in Iran, Chinese citizens still in the country are advised to take extra safety precautions and leave as soon as possible.

It also asked citizens needing help to contact the Chinese embassy or consulates in Iran or dial the consular protection hotline 12308.

China has repeatedly called for de-escalation in West Asia and said it supports diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further instability in the region.