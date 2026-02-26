Ottawa: In a significant shift, the Canadian federal government has said it no longer believes India is linked to violent crimes in Canada. A senior official made the remarks during a media briefing ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s upcoming visit to India, according to the Toronto Star.

“We have a very robust diplomatic engagement, including between national security advisers, and I think we can say we're confident that that activity is not continuing,” an unnamed senior official said on Wednesday. The statement suggests Canadian authorities do not see ongoing foreign interference or violent activity tied to India at present.

Carney is set to undertake a nine-day trip, including visits to Mumbai and New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is being framed as part of Ottawa’s effort to pursue a more pragmatic foreign policy and deepen economic ties with India.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply after the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Months later, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was “credible” evidence linking Indian government agents to Nijjar’s death, an allegation New Delhi strongly denied. The dispute led to the expulsion of diplomats and a prolonged standoff.

In 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police claimed Indian agents were linked to violent crime in Canada, including death threats and alleged involvement in homicides. However, officials now suggest those concerns are no longer ongoing. “I really don't think we'd be taking this trip if we thought these kinds of activities were continuing,” a senior official said.

The reassessment has drawn criticism from some Sikh activists. Moninder Singh, a religious leader in British Columbia, told the Star that Vancouver police recently warned him of an imminent threat to his life. Protests were also held on Parliament Hill by members of Sikhs for Justice, who reiterated their demand for Khalistan.

Former national security adviser Jody Thomas said security concerns remain “a live issue” requiring resolution. Meanwhile, International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said both countries recently agreed to appoint liaison officers to enhance cooperation on criminal investigations.

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, said disagreements should be addressed through dialogue. He also highlighted recent discussions between National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin as a step forward in strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

Officials in Ottawa say improved security coordination and sustained diplomatic engagement have created conditions for a cautious reset in ties, even as political sensitivities and investigations continue.