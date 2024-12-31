One dead, two missing as cargo ship sinks off Philippines

 Top
31 Dec 2024 11:43 AM IST
A Philippine-flagged cargo ship, the Jerlyn Kathness, sank in the San Bernardino Strait near Samar Island on Monday, leaving one crew member dead and two missing, the coast guard reported.

Big waves capsized the vessel, which was transporting 24 tonnes of cement from Cebu to Samar. Of the 15 crew members, 11 were rescued by passing vessels, and another swam ashore to San Juan Island after 25 hours in the water. Fishermen later recovered one body near Biri Island.

Search efforts for the two missing crew members continue. The ship, built in 1993, was a 199-tonne general cargo vessel.


( Source : AFP )
