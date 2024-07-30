Olympics opening ceremony a disgrace: Donald Trump

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump has criticised the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris, calling it a "disgrace", amidst outrage over a scene which critics say parodied Leonardo da Vinci’s acclaimed painting "The Last Supper."

“I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace," Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general elections, told 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News on Monday night.

“I am very open-minded. But I think, what they did was a disgrace,” he said in response to a question.

His comments prompted condemnation from Catholic groups and French bishops. The incident draw criticism from international Christian organisations and politicians.

However, the hosts and creators denied the accusations and said it was not meant to represent religious setting.w



