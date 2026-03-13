Oil Tops $100 as Iran Vows Continued Fight After 6,000 U.S. Airstrikes

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement on the war on Thursday, saying Iran should close the Strait of Hormuz and keep attacking its Gulf Arab neighbors as leverage. Khamenei also called on people in Gulf countries to “shut down” U.S. bases , saying promised U.S. protection is “nothing more than a lie.”

An Iranian ambassador said Khamenei was injured in the war’s opening salvo, which the Iranian leader said killed his wife, one of his sisters, his niece and his father, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei .

As American and Israeli strikes pound the Islamic Republic and Iran attacks Persian Gulf shipping and energy infrastructure with no sign of an end to the war, oil prices have soared back above $100 a barrel .

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to “finish the job,” even as Iran is “virtually destroyed.” The first week of war cost the United States $11.3 billion, according to the Pentagon. The U.N. refugee agency says up to 3.2 million people in Iran have been displaced, and authorities in Lebanon say 800,000 have been forced from their homes as Israel’s military destroys buildings linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.