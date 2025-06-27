NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Faces Heat From Indian Politicians

New Delhi: Facing flak on the social media for his purported anti-India and alleged anti-Hindu stance, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, son of celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair, has come under fire from some Indian politicians as well.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek “Manu” Singhvi likened Mamdani with “Pakistan’s PR team” while actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said he “sounds more Pakistani than Indian”. Posting on his social media handle, Mr Singhvi, a Rajya Sabha member, criticised Mr Mamdani, saying when he “opens his mouth, Pakistan’s PR team takes the day off… India doesn’t need enemies with ‘allies’ like him shouting fiction from New York”.

Ms Ranaut, BJP MP from Mandi, while replying to a social media post on the New York City mayoral candidate’s purported video clipping, said Mr Mamdani “sounds more Pakistani than Indian”, and added: “Whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline… now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism?”

Mr Mamdani has also been facing flak on the social media for his stance against Hindus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Mamdani, whose father Mahmood Mamdani is a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared the winner in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night.

Replying to a social media post of a video clipping where Mr Mamdani is seen attending a protest against Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir and derogatory language is being used against Hindus by some protesters, Ms Ranaut posted on X: “His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padma Shri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York, she married Mahmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin), a celebrated author, and obviously his son is named Zohran… he sounds more Pakistani than Indian.”

She further posted: “Whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It's the same story everywhere. On a different note, met Mira ji on a couple of occasions… Congratulations to the parents.”