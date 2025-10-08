 Top
Nvidia to Continue Sponsoring H-1B Visas Amid Trump's $100k Fee Concerns

8 Oct 2025 3:34 PM IST

In an internal memo, accessed by Business Insider, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, "As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives."

Global chip making giant Nvidia will continue sponsoring H-1B Visas and all invloved costs, including the $100,000 fee imposed by President Trump in an executive order last month, according to reports.

"The miracle of Nvidia - built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world - would not be possible without immigration," he added.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nvidia Donald Trump H1B visa 
United States 
