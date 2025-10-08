Nvidia to Continue Sponsoring H-1B Visas Amid Trump's $100k Fee Concerns

Global chip making giant Nvidia will continue sponsoring H-1B Visas and all invloved costs, including the $100,000 fee imposed by President Trump in an executive order last month, according to reports.



In an internal memo, accessed by Business Insider, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, "As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives."



"The miracle of Nvidia - built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world - would not be possible without immigration," he added.