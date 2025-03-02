Norwegian Fuel Supplier Refuses US Warships Over Ukraine Conflict

A Norwegian fuel supplier has refused to provide services to United States and allied warships, citing ethical concerns over the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Norwegian media reported on Saturday.

The company, identified as Haltbakk Bunkers, operates in key Norwegian ports and supplies marine fuel to various vessels, including military ships. According to reports, the company decided to halt refueling operations for US and NATO vessels involved in activities related to the Ukraine war, emphasizing its opposition to contributing indirectly to the conflict.

“We do not wish to support any military operations that escalate the war in Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the company told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “We have therefore chosen not to supply fuel to warships engaged in or supporting operations connected to the conflict.”

This decision has drawn attention within both Norway and NATO, as the Scandinavian country is a member of the alliance. However, Norway’s government clarified that private companies have the right to determine their business practices unless specific contracts or national security obligations dictate otherwise.

The U.S. Navy has not officially commented on the incident, but sources indicated that the refusal did not disrupt any active operations. Other fuel suppliers reportedly stepped in to cover the shortfall.

This development comes amid growing public debate in parts of Europe over the extent of support for military operations related to Ukraine, as the war enters its third year. While Norway remains a strong supporter of Ukraine, including providing military aid, some businesses and groups within the country are questioning indirect involvement through logistical support to NATO forces.