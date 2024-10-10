Nobel Prize 2024 in Literature Awarded to South Korean Author Han Kang

The Nobel Prize 2024 in Literature was awarded on Thursday to the South Korean author Han Kang for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.

Han Kang was born in 1970 in the South Korean city of Gwangju before, at the age of nine, moving with her family to Seoul. She comes from a literary background, her father being a reputed novelist. Alongside her writing, she has also devoted herself to art and music, which is reflected throughout her entire literary production.

Kang began her career in 1993 with the publication of a number of poems in the magazine ‘Literature and Society’. Her prose debut came in 1995 with the short story collection ‘Love of Yeosu’, followed by several other prose works, both novels and short stories.