Nobel Laureate Physicist Peter Higgs Passed Away

British Physicist Peter Higgs who discovered God's particle dies at the age of 94. According to University of Edinburgh where the Nobel laureate spent nearly five decades, Higgs passed away on April 8th after a short illness.

He was awarded Nobel prize for Physics in 2013 for his 1964 theory of a mass giving particle called God's particle, also known as Higgs particle in recognition to his contribution to physics.

The University further added that his family has requested the public and media to respect their privacy at this time.