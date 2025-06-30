No Jobs Only Queues: India Woman's Viral Clip Reveals Canada's Job Reality
In the video that is now viral, Kanupria talks about the intense job‑market conditions for immigrants and students
An Instagram user by the handle 'kanutalescanada' shared a video on the platform recently highlighting the job crisis in Canada. The video is making waves across social media platforms and igniting intense discussions.
In the video that is now viral, Kanupria talks about the intense job‑market conditions for immigrants and students. The Reels clip shows a long queue-line of job seekers outside a modest recruitment event.
Speaking in Hindi, she tells viewers, “Show this to Indian friends or relatives who think Canada has plenty of jobs and money.”
"Guys hamare jitne bhi Indian rishtedarko lagte hai na ki Canada main bahot jobs hai, bahot paise hai aur hum bas inko jhoot bolte rehte hai. Hum une nahi chahte hai ki wo amir ban jaye, hum khud amir banna chahteho. Unko ye video dikhado."
"Life abroad isn't always a dream. Sometimes it's just...a long queue," she wrote in the caption.
"The Job position is just for 5-6 days, and not 5-6 people. Still doesn't change the fact that there's struggle to start with, and one should be prepared when they come abroad," she added.
The video post on Instagram surpassed 30k likes with more than 1,500 comments and 4 lakh views.
However, the reel drew split reactions from netizens. While some commented that job opportunities remain if candidates have the right skills, others described the reel as an honest take on immigrant challenges .
One Instagram user stated that companies in Vancouver were hiring, and stressed on skill mismatch, not job shortage. "Vancouver has jobs, the issue is skill match, not job shortage. Companies are always hiring. It's about having the right skills, not blaming the city/country."
Another wrote, "Why you guys show bad side of Canada, If you do not like it please leave, but do not do this."
"Bilkul shi he," a third person commented.
