No Jobs Only Queues: India Woman's Viral Clip Reveals Canada's Job Reality

An Instagram user by the handle 'kanutalescanada' shared a video on the platform recently highlighting the job crisis in Canada. The video is making waves across social media platforms and igniting intense discussions.

In the video that is now viral, Kanupria talks about the intense job‑market conditions for immigrants and students. The Reels clip shows a long queue-line of job seekers outside a modest recruitment event.



Speaking in Hindi, she tells viewers, “Show this to Indian friends or relatives who think Canada has plenty of jobs and money.” "Guys hamare jitne bhi Indian rishtedarko lagte hai na ki Canada main bahot jobs hai, bahot paise hai aur hum bas inko jhoot bolte rehte hai. Hum une nahi chahte hai ki wo amir ban jaye, hum khud amir banna chahteho. Unko ye video dikhado."